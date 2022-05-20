Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.

The singer, 31, announced the news in an Instagram post of a picture of baby socks, writing: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Fans reacted with love and surprise to the announcement, with one Instagram user commenting: "Omg, Congratulations Ed and Cherry. Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl."

Another put: "Congratulations Ed!! can't wait for the music you make that's inspired by her".

Meanwhile, another commented: "Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child!"

What is the name of Ed Sheeran's new baby?





Sheeran did not announce the name of his second daughter in the Instagram post, and there may be some wondering if Cherry and himself will choose a name that is similar to Lyra's.

Her full name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn, and the singer gave the reasoning behind that when speaking to The Independent.

He said: “Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list,” he explained.

“It’s the one continent I haven’t gone to… So we went there and it’s just an amazing place, it’s really special to us, and obviously like we got home and Cherry was pregnant. Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name.”