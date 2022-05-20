The iconic boy band Blue has announced they will be returning to the stage as the tour across the UK and you can get tickets.
The band will travel the nation with their new Heart and Soul tour to celebrate the group's 20 years together.
Sharing the news in a hilarious TikTok, the beloved noughties group were all seen going to an ATM to only find out they are all broke.
With a voice-over telling them: "You don't have no money... so take your a*** and go long, you're broke!"
@officialblue Might as well… #fyp ♬ original sound - Official Blue
Followed by Duncan James sharing the idea that they should reform saying: "Today wasn't a great day, but it was nice to see the boys. I went up and asked how everyone was, everyone was pretty down actually. Then I had this genius idea, why don't we reform?"
The 'All Rise' singers tour will travel across 12 cities in December with the tour starting in Cardiff and making a final stop in Newcastle just a few days before Christmas.
How to get tickets
If you fancy seeing the boys on their tour, you're in luck as tickets are on sale now.
You can get them via Ticketmaster now.
Blue full list of UK tour dates
- Sunday December 4 2022 at 7pm - Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena
- Monday December 5 2022 at 7pm - Manchester: AO Arena Manchester
- Wednesday December 7 2022 at 7pm - Leeds: First Direct Arena
- Friday December 9 2022 at 7pm - Birmingham: Resorts World Arena
- Sunday December 11 at 7pm - Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena
- Monday December 12 at 7pm - Brighton: Brighton Centre
- Tuesday December 13 at 7pm - London: The O2
- Thursday December 15 at 7pm - Bournemouth: Bournemouth International Centre
- Friday December 16 at 7pm - Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena
- Sunday December 18 at 7pm - Aberdeen: P&J Live Arena
- Monday December 19 at 7pm - Glasgow: The OVO Hydro
- Tuesday December 20 at 7pm - Newcastle: Utilita Arena Newcastle
