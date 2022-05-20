The iconic boy band Blue has announced they will be returning to the stage as the tour across the UK and you can get tickets.

The band will travel the nation with their new Heart and Soul tour to celebrate the group's 20 years together.

Sharing the news in a hilarious TikTok, the beloved noughties group were all seen going to an ATM to only find out they are all broke.

With a voice-over telling them: "You don't have no money... so take your a*** and go long, you're broke!"

Followed by Duncan James sharing the idea that they should reform saying: "Today wasn't a great day, but it was nice to see the boys. I went up and asked how everyone was, everyone was pretty down actually. Then I had this genius idea, why don't we reform?"

The 'All Rise' singers tour will travel across 12 cities in December with the tour starting in Cardiff and making a final stop in Newcastle just a few days before Christmas.

