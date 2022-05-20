ON THE day that the Sunday Times Rich List has been published, South Wales could have a new millionaire.

It comes as one player who bought their ticket in the Vale of Glamorgan for the Lotto draw on Saturday, April 16, has claimed the £1 million prize for matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

“Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

“You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

Players for all National Lottery draws have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have a winning ticket for any National Lottery draw within the 180-day deadline should call 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

By playing the National Lottery, players generate more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects – from local charities to helping support athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic games.

To date, more than £45 billion has been raised for National Lottery good causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.