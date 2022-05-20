FANS of the hip-hop group N-Dubz have been left "fuming" and have branded the ticket service site Ticketmaster "ridiculous" after some were unable to get tickets for their comback tour.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday (May 16) and also released a new single called Charmer to build up hype for the ticket release this morning (Friday, May 20).

However, many fans were left disappointed after being unable to get tickets, with seemingly many being sold in the pre-sale windows in the previous days.

Even those directly joining the online queue at 10am this morning to get their hands on some tickets were not successful.

I set alarms to join the queue before 10am I'm still not walking away with N-Dubz tickets. The O2 us a 20000 people arena HOW MANY TICKETS ARE PRESALE?!? HOW MANY BOTS ARE THERE?!



these resale prices are already ridiculous — Betny (@Bethanyjeann_) May 20, 2022

One use on Twitter wrote: "I set alarms to join the queue before 10am I'm still not walking away with N-Dubz tickets. The O2 us [sic] a 20000 people arena HOW MANY TICKETS ARE PRESALE?!? HOW MANY BOTS ARE THERE?! these resale prices are already ridiculous".

Another was also angry, posting on Twitter: "We were on 7 different pages to cop these N-Dubz tickets for FOUR DAYS in a row and still didn’t get a chance to get them. fuming".

One person pleaded with people to hold off buying tickets so they could get the chance to see them, writing: "Pleaaase if you aren’t a true @ndubz fan leave some tickets for us real ones. We’ve been waiting YEARS for this moment & I refuse to let it slip away".

The Back To The Future tour will begin on November 7 in Newcastle and finish in Manchester on Saturday November 19.