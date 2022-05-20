SEVEN more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales.

That figure includes one in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

The latest Public Health Wales figures also show 73 more Covid cases have been reported nationwide, including 13 in Gwent.

Those figures cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

While infection rates continue to plummet, figures in recent weeks come after nationwide testing was dismantled. Covid remains in nearly every part of Wales.

Next week, Public Health Wales will move to weekly reporting on the nation's Covid situation, focusing on broader trends of hospitalisation and deaths, rather than a more local look at cases.

Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority: