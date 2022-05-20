THE Co-op is set to launch a 15-minute service that will make your life easier in a UK supermarket first.

The supermarket says it will be the first in the country to launch ‘walking deliveries’ for households and workplaces up to a 15-minute walk from its stores.

The new initiative is expected to operate at 200 stores after successful trials in Cornwall.

The rollout is predicted to include smaller towns and rural villages that are often seen as 'offline' by rapid home delivery providers who tend to focus on urban areas, the Co-op has said.

Shoppers can also expect to see the Co-op increase its online presence as the company unveils plans to grow its digital business by a further 50% to £300 million by the end of this year.

Online services are now available at more than 2,000 of its stores in towns, villages and cities.

Increased use of robots is also part of Co-op's plans with the autonomous home delivery robots taking to the streets of Cambridge for the first time this week in partnership with Starship Technologies.

Robot deliveries from the supermarket are already a familiar sight in Milton Keynes, where they were first launched, and Northampton.

Chris Conway, Co-op’s ecommerce director, said: “Making shopping quick, easy and convenient for our members and customers is at the very heart of our approach.

“Our aim is to be the most convenient home delivery service and we continue to innovate to meet the needs of consumers.”

