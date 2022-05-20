EIGHT new cities have been named as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations but what does city status mean?

The coveted city status has been awarded to eight spots across Wales, Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the first Overseas Territory.

Stanley in the Falkland Islands is the first Overseas Territory that has won the civic honour, joining Douglas on the Crown Dependency of the Isle of Man.

The Cabinet Office has also named Bangor in Northern Ireland, along with Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England.

Stanley in the Falkland Islands. Credit: PA

Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales have also won the honour.

These eight places are what “make Britain great”, according to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay.

He said: “What was clear to me during the process of assessing each application was the pride that people felt for their communities, local cultural heritage and the Royal Family.

“As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled that we are able to recognise some of the many places that make Britain great."

The new cities can expect a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there, according to the Cabinet Office.

Bangor Marina. Credit: PA

What does city status mean?





Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described city status as “a huge accolade” adding: “This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It is also incredibly reflective of Her Majesty’s global outlook and years of international service that applicants from the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies have been selected as winners for the first time.”

According to the House of Commons library website, a place is a city simply when it has been granted the status by the monarch.

Historically, cities were settlements with cathedrals, although that is no longer a requirement.

When a place becomes a city, however, it does not mean that the area will have any major changes.

There are not any concrete benefits with being a city, as it doesn't afford any location tax breaks for example, or give the local council any new powers.

Effects in the long-term on the local economy is perhaps its biggest selling point.

More than anything else, it can act as a symbol of pride for the local people.

What is the smallest city in the UK?





St Davids in Wales is the smallest city in the UK by population, according to the Travel website.

In the last Census in 2011 it had a population of around 1,600 and it was awarded its status in 1995.

By square miles, the smallest city is the City of London, which covers two square miles and is home to the Bank of England.

It still has a greater population than St Davids, at 7,700 in 2018.