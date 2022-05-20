SPAIN'S tourism minister has pledged British holidaymakers who did not get the Covid jab will be able to enter the country “within days”.

Brits without Covid vaccination certificates will soon be able to return to the country’s favourite holiday destination.

The current ban on non-vaccinated holidaymakers was expected to be in place until June 15 after a new extension to the rule.

However, Spain’s tourism minister Maria Reyes Maroto, spoke of imminent changes to the rules in place relating to holidaymakers wanting to travel to the country from outside of the EU, including the UK.

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?





Spain entry requirements Covid

Speaking in a radio interview, she said: “It's going to be a matter of days before we eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us.

“We are going to stop demanding the Covid certificate and allow people to enter with a negative Covid test.”

She added: “The world sees us as a a safe destination and 92 per cent of the Spanish population is vaccinated.

“Tourism is recovering here at rates that would have been difficult to imagine in January. Today that recovery is a reality. Tourism is the lever for economic growth this year.”

It is not clear exactly when the ban will be lifted, they could remain in place until the current date of June 15, but Maroto’s comments suggest un-jabbed Brits could return to the popular holiday spot as early as next week.

Brits will still need a negative Covid test to enter the country.