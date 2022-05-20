WE CAN'T get enough of Hailey Bieber's 'get ready with me' (GRWM) videos on TikTok and with her favourite lip liner selling out, neither can anyone else!

After the American model revealed that her favourite everyday lip combo was the 'Anywhere Caffeine’ lipliner by Makeup Forever, and the Charlotte Tilbury ‘Pillow Talk’ lipstick, well...you know what happened.

But don't despair, thanks to TikToker @sarahkchey, we now have a drug store dupe that will not only look amazing but will be kind to our bank accounts too.

Hailey Bieber. Credit: PA

Recreate Hailey Bieber's viral Tiktok lip combo for just £8

If you're looking for an everyday lip liner that looks great and won't break the bank, look no further than the Nyx Professional Makeup Line Loud Lip Liner.

To recreate Hailey's iconic shade, @sarahkchey suggests opting for its stunning Global Citizen colour.

The Line Loud Lip Liner is transfer fade and smudge resistant and is even infused with jojoba oil & vitamin E.

It shapes your lips and blends easily for no bleed colour.

The matte finish is perfect for lifting your makeup routine whether you're running to the shops or you're meeting a friend for a coffee.

Nyx Professional Makeup Line Loud Lip Liner. Credit: Superdrug

The liner is available in 14 colours including Daring Damsel, Goal Crusher and On a Mission.

It can be yours for just £8 via the Superdrug website where you can also get a free Epic Wear Eyeliner when you spend £12 on selected NYX PMU.

If you're a student, you can use your Student Beans discount and get the liner for just £7.20!

Complete the media personality's look with the Charlotte Tilbury ‘Pillow Talk’ lipstick which she names in her favourite everyday lip combo.

Get yours from the ASOS website or from Charlotte Tilbury directly now for £26.

StudentBeans is also offering a 15 per cent discount on Charlotte Tilbury products, meaning you could pick up the lipstick for an incredible £22 instead.