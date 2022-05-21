A BLAENAVON cheese company has been invited to Downing Street to showcase their products.

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company, based on Broad Street, was invited to take part in the prime minister's spring showcase on Monday, May 9.

The event saw 10 businesses from across the UK set up stalls at Downing Street to promote British food and consumer goods and showcase small independent businesses.

Charlotte Hill and Susan Fiander-Woodhouse of the Blaenafon Cheddar Company at the Spring Showcase. Picture: Charlotte Hill.

The prime minister attended the event, and was joined by cabinet ministers including the international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, environment secretary George Eustice and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Also in attendance was the founder and chief executive of Genius Foods Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, chairman of Scotland Food and Drink Michael Bell, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and chairman of the Food and Drink Federation Karen Betts.

Blaenafon Cheddar Company’s co-owner Susan Fiander-Woodhouse and director Charlotte Hill went to the event, with Ms Hill’s nine-year-old son Theo.

“It was a huge huge honour,” said Mrs Fiander-Woodhouse. “The prime minister’s events manager found us by searching on the internet.

“We were all set up right outside Number 10.

“It was a bit daunting. We put together a cheese platter, with chutney from the Gower and Tregroes Waffles crackers.

“We gave away 100 platters that we had hand-wrapped.”

The platters featured the 1868 cheddar which is matured in the cellars of the Lion Hotel; Taffy Apple which is cider and onion marmalade flavoured; the pickled onion, chives and Welsh ale flavoured Cymru Crunch; the chilli cheddar flavoured Dragons Breathe; the whisky and ginger flavoured Blaenavon Cheddar; Pwll Ddu, which is made with mustard, leek and ale; and the white wine and garlic Capel Newydd cheese.

“It was really good for promoting Welsh business,” said Mrs Fiander-Woodhouse. “It was a great opportunity.

“Our grandson came with us and he presented some cheese to the prime minister. He fell in love with London. To be able to go to 10 Downing Street, it was amazing for him.

Charlotte Hill with her son Theo presenting some Blaenafon Cheddar Company cheese to Boris Johnson. Picture: Charlotte Hill.

“The prime minister was saying that he wants to get more British food out of the country and that we produce some of the best food in the world.

“We met the DEFRA head and he was asking what sort of things we needed to help small businesses get their products out there.

“We are working on our accreditation so we can look at working towards exporting our products. We had some investment before the pandemic that has enabled us to multiply our output without increasing our environmental impact.

“It was a really really proud day to be representing our country.”

Boris Johnson speaking at the Downing Street spring showcase. Picture: Charlotte Hill.

“Putting the best of British business on the global market is a vital part of growing our economy – with exports bringing £640.3 billion last year alone,” said Mr Johnson.

“Every corner of the UK is filled with exceptionally talented businesses and I’m delighted that today we have been able to showcase some of the best of what this country has to offer.”