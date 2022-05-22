COULD you rehome this rabbit who is currently being cared for at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir?

Gromit is a male and was born in May 2021.

He came into All Creatures Great and Small in March with his brother, Wallace, due to an emergency situation.

Gromit was split from Wallace due to Gromit dominating him. Gromit is a very sweet, friendly rabbit who adores attention. He can be cheeky at times and throw objects around his enclosure and rip up paper.

Gromit is very active and will require a lot of space and plenty of enrichment.

He has been health checked by a vet and the sanctuary has been informed that his teeth are okay at the moment but if he does not have plenty of objects to chew down on, he may require a dental in the future.

Gromit would make a lovely companion and there is no age cap for any children in a family which may want to adopt him. He could also be potentially be paired up with a female rabbit.