A SPECIAL appeal has been launched to help find homes for four overlooked cats.

Angel, Kitty and Maxinie and Tiger-Lily are currently at an RSPCA animal centre in North Wales - but sadly have been overlooked by potential adopters.

Centre manager at Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre Victoria Williams said: “These four beautiful cats will make lovely companions, but sadly forever homes have not yet been found for them.

“We think it could be due to younger cats being chosen before them, and as they have a few medical issues it may put people off.

“But we know they will make lovely pets and with the correct advice new owners will be equipped to care for them easily.”

Angel is about seven to eight years old and has been at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre since September 2021.

“Angel is very friendly and has won the hearts of our staff and volunteers,” said Ms Williams. “Sadly Angel was thrown from a car, so has had a sad and troublesome past. She has a skin condition and may need further medication to help control it, but we can advise her new owners fully.”

Angel would be able to live with older primary school aged children.

Kitty is about seven years old and she came into RSPCA care following welfare issues.

“She is so very friendly,” said Ms Williams. “She has been with us since September 2021 and has come a long way since entering our care.

“She has an old injury to her lip after surgery to remove a lump, but is such a gorgeous girl. We are just looking for a family who can enjoy doing her favourite activities with her.”

Kitty can live with older primary school aged children or above.

Maxine is a shy but sweet girl of about 12 years.

“Sadly Maxine hasn’t had a lot of luck recently,” said Ms Williams. “Her owner passed away and she has been diagnosed with a kidney condition and has started a renal diet.

“She is a sweet girl who is looking for a quieter home she can retire to. She can be anxious of new people or environments and we are hoping to find a loving family who can offer her the slow approach she needs to get her paws firmly on the ground.”

Maxine can live with older secondary school aged children or above.

Finally, staff at the centre are looking for a special home for Tiger-Lily who is another older lady of 10 years, whose owner has sadly passed away.

“Tiger-Lily is a sweet and gentle soul and we are just hoping her furever home is around the corner,” said Ms Williams.

“She has also started a renal diet due to a kidney condition, but we will be able to give any new owners all the information they need about this.”

If you are interested in rehoming any of these cats contact the centre directly by calling 0300 123 0745.