After a huge sell-out for their UK arena tour, N-Dubz has surprised fans by announcing more dates for their Back To The Future tour, including another date in Cardiff
With the group taking to Motorpoint Arena for another night on Monday, November 28 you can get tickets now.
The exciting news comes after the group shared their reunion news earlier this week, along with the announcement of a new single.
Rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson all took to social media to share the news after taking a pause for a few years.
NEW DATES!! ON SALE MONDAY! #Ndubz #Charmer pic.twitter.com/MRVfKo4mqf— N-Dubz (@ndubz) May 20, 2022
But now their return has seen fans sell out their tour, so if you missed out and grabbing some tickets you're in luck.
How to get tickets to N-Dubz new Cardiff tour date:
Tickets for the hip hop groups' new dates go on sale on Monday 23 May at 10am via Ticketmaster.
But you'll need to be quick as tickets are certain to sell out.
N-Dubz tour dates:
The tour will visit ten cities across the UK:
- Monday, November 7 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Tuesday, November 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday, November 10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, November 11 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Saturday, November 13 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Monday, November 14 - Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday, November 15 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Thursday, November 17- London The O2
- Friday, November 18- Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Saturday, November 19 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sunday, November 20 - Manchester AO Arena
- Tuesday, November 22 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, November 23 - London The O2
