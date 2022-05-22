WE'VE been asking readers to share pictures of their gardens or allotments.

This week we meet Catherine Mayo, of Caldicot.

She said: "When I moved into my home the garden was bare, three years later, after hard work I have beautiful shrubs, trees and flowers.

"It is full of colour and a place where I can potter about and just relax."

With a beautiful patio over looking the grass area, allowing space to enjoy the summer evenings.

These lilies started as one, I split them and they have bloomed around the garden. Also my honeysuckle which is climbing in the background ready to flower.

A newly-dug border, lots of flowers and plants I transferred from my old home, including the acer tree. All is a memorial for those I have loved and lost. Just an area I can look at and remember them. I have more rocks to add but its looking lovely so far.

Blossom on my beautiful apple tree.

It is the perfect hiding place for Ed, our Cat. He loves the wildflowers and when I let the grass grow. Here he is hidden amongst it all like a tiger.