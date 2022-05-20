THREE Gwent men have been charged with drug-dealing offences following a police raid.
Gwent Police carried out warrants in Greenhill Road, Cwmbran and South Street, Pontypool, on Thursday, May 19.
The three men were arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class-A drugs.
Two of the men, aged 36 and 30, are from Pontypool.
The third man, 34, is from Cwmbran.
All three have been remanded into custody and will next appear at Newport Crown Court on June 17.
