A GWENT MOT tester has been ordered to pay £3,500 after issuing fraudulent MOT certificates.

Aaron Smith, 30, of College Road, Penygarn, admitted 28 counts of fraud by false representation at Newport Magistrates Court.

Smith was accused of issuing MOT certificates to vehicles without performing a test in order to make a financial gain.

The 28 charges dated from November 1 to 20 last year.

He was operating at Newtown Motors Ltd in Cwmbran at the time of the offences. The Argus contacted Newtown Motors Ltd for comment.

Smith was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The magistrate commented that only a custodial sentence was appropriate for these offences citing the number of offences, that Smith was in a position of trust, and that the nature of the offences put the public at risk of death or serious injury.

However, his sentence was suspended because of the defendant’s responsibilities to his young family, his lack of relevant previous convictions, and because it was deemed he was at a low risk of reoffending.

Smith was ordered to pay £3,500 in costs and a £128 surcharge. He must also complete 140 hours of community service.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) director of enforcement Marian Kitson said: “MOT testers test over 30 million vehicles a year and fraud is thankfully very rare.

“We always investigate any report or suspicion of MOT fraud. As this case shows, we can and do take strong action against MOT fraudsters who put lives at risk and defraud the public.

“This case sends a strong message to fraudsters that we will investigate and when we find fraud, we will take action.”

And Stephanie Solomon, the DVSA’s head of prosecution and quality, said: “I want to thank the teams who worked on this investigation and prosecution and enabled the court to make a decision in the best interests of road safety.

“This year we are continuing to focus on tackling cases of MOT Fraud and will take action against those who seek to risk lives with fraudulent tests and certificates.”