THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised in a matter of hours for a young boy who had to have one of his fingers amputated following an alleged "attack" at his school.

Raheem Bailey, 11, injured his hand while fleeing being "attacked and beaten" at Abertillery Learning Community earlier this week.

His mum, Shantal, said Raheem had been suffering "racial and physical abuse", as well as other forms of bullying, since he moved to the school last September.

On Tuesday, the day after she said the school had vowed to put an end to the alleged bullying, Ms Bailey described how Raheem was "pushed to the ground and then repeatedly kicked" before injuring his hand on a fence as he "made a desperate attempt to leave the school grounds in order to escape the situation".

Raheem Bailey in hospital, where he needed surgery to remove a finger. Picture: courtesy of Shantal Bailey

He was taken to hospital in "agony", but surgeons were unable to save Raheem's injured finger. He is now recovering from his operation but remains in "a lot of pain", and his mum fears the long-term consequences of the incident.

"My son has got to live with this for the rest of his life," Ms Bailey told the Argus.

Police have confirmed they are investigating, and Abertillery Learning Community said the school was "working closely with Gwent Police and the local authority to establish the full details of the incident".

Surgeons had to remove Raheem Bailey's finger because of an injury he suffered while fleeing from an "attack" in his school. Picture: courtesy of Shantal Bailey

Ms Bailey has also set up a fundraising page in the hope she can put the money towards future medical care for her son, including the possibility of a prosthetic to replace the finger Raheem lost.

Since it was set up on Thursday, it has received more than £10,500 from around 600 members of the public, who have sent an outpouring of support for Raheem.

Donors have described the incident as "sickening" and "heartbreaking", as well as wishing him a speedy recovery.

The fundraising page for Raheem can be viewed online at gofundme.com/f/zg99q-sunshine