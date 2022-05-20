A TEACHER has been found not guilty of one count of rape at a Christmas party held at a gym.
Jack Crosse, who was teaching maths at Llanishen High School, Cardiff, was cleared of raping one woman at Willpower Weightlifting in Pontypool on December 14, 2019.
Jurors trying him over two further allegations of rape against another woman at the same venue were unable to reach verdicts.
They were discharged by Judge Michael Fitton QC following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Crosse, 32, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, is due to find out on June 9 if the prosecution seeks to pursue a re-trial on those two counts of alleged rape.
