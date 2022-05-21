A FOOTBALL coach has been found not guilty of 10 counts of alleged sexual abuse against three girls following a trial.
Jimi Phillips, from Pontypool, who worked as goalkeeping coach with Cardiff City, was cleared of 10 of the 11 charges he faced.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
They were discharged by the judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, after the trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Phillips, 44, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, is set to find out at a hearing due to take place in the next fortnight if the prosecution seeks a retrial on that single count.
The court heard the defendant had coached boys, girls and ladies’ teams throughout South Wales.
He was acquitted of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
