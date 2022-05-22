THE WELSH and UK Governments must ensure the continued supply of affordable food is a national priority, a National Farmer’s Union chairman has urged.

David Edwards, who is the NFU Cymru county chairman for Monmouthshire, wants to see “governments in London and Cardiff to recognise that the continued supply of affordable, high-quality, domestically produced food is a strategic national priority.”

It comes amid warnings from farmers of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – with worry that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil.

Mr Edwards said: “The impacts of the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine continue to ripple out, with consumers facing rapidly increasing prices, and primary producers facing staggering increases in input costs.

Reports suggest that some farms are now reducing production to deal with the price increases.

“In Wales we would like to see Welsh Government reviewing the direction of travel when it comes to the forthcoming Agriculture (Wales) Bill, to ensure it can still meet the needs of Welsh agriculture and consumers ensuring that food production is properly recognised and rewarded in future agricultural support, coupled with a stability payment to help farmers manage just this sort of volatility.”

Earlier this week, Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford was challenged by Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies in the Senedd over comments made by the former that there is no crisis in the food sector.

Mr Davies said: “First minister, three weeks ago, you said to me that there is no crisis in the food sector, after I raised with you the pressures on the agricultural supply chains.

“The governor of the Bank of England said families were facing an apocalyptic food price rise thanks to supply-chain problems caused by the conflict in Ukraine. Who is right, you or the governor of the Bank of England?”

In response, Mr Drakeford said: “What [the Bank of England governor] was referring to was the rise in the cost of food because of events in Ukraine and, as he said very clearly to the committee, because of Brexit.

“There's a difference between the crisis caused by rising food costs and a lack of supply of food in supermarkets.

“We continue to be assured by his UK Government that there is no crisis in supply. That's different to the point that the Bank of England was making yesterday, which is the effect of supply-chain strains on food prices.”

In recent weeks British farmers have warned that UK is 'sleepwalking' towards food shortages due to rises in cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed.

