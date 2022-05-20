A NEW set of senior councillors have been appointed to lead Monmouthshire council.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby was elected leader of the council at a meeting on Thursday – and her first action was to unveil the authority’s new cabinet.

With Labour now having the most councillors elected on the council, the cabinet is made up of entirely new members.

Five women and three men make up the new cabinet.

Cllr Brocklesby, previously an Abergavenny town councillor and now representing Llanelly Hill ward, is the council leader.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, who is also a newly elected councillor for Chepstow Castle and Larkfield ward, is deputy leader and cabinet member for a sustainable economy.

Cllr Rachel Garrick, newly elected for Caldicot Castle ward, will serve as cabinet member for resources.

Abergavenny councillor Martyn Groucutt, previously deputy leader of the Labour group, is the cabinet member for education.

Cllr Sara Burch, who represents Cantref ward, is cabinet member for inclusive and active communities.

Cllr Tudor Thomas, who was re-elected for Park ward, has been appointed cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health services.

Cllr Catrin Maby has responsibility for climate change and the environment, while Cllr Catherine Fookes is the cabinet member for equalities and engagement.

Meanwhile, Cllr Richard John has been re-elected as the leader of the Conservative group on the council.

Cllr Paul Pavia will be deputy leader and Cllr Lisa Dymock the new chief whip in the Conservative group.

Cllr Frances Taylor has been elected leader of the Independent group.

Grofield councillor Laura Wright was sworn in as the new chairwoman of the council on Tuesday, with Cllr Ann Webb elected as vice-chairwoman.