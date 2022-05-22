POTENTIAL plans to build “much-needed” affordable homes and a shop on the site of a former pub in Pontllanfraith have emerged.

The Crown Inn was demolished in 2021 after a planning application by Llanover Estates was approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Now, Penllwyn Estates has submitted a pre-application to build a “high-quality” three-floor apartment block and a convenience store on the site.

Residents in Pontllanfraith were also asked for their views in a consultation.

A pre-application consultation is used to improve the quality of planning applications and improve the likelihood of them being approved by the council.

What the development could look like. Picture: Morgan 2 Morgan architects

Pre-applications were introduced in 2016 by the Welsh Government with the aim to involve communities more in the planning of developments that affect them, before final decisions are made.

The plans for the brownfield site include a 370 sq m shop, six one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. All the apartments will be classed as affordable.

The apartments will be located on the first two floors of the block, and a roof terrace will be on the top floor. Balconies for the apartments are also proposed in the plans.

Concerns were raised about the height of the apartment block during the pre-application consultation process, and as a result the plans were amended and the height of the building was reduced by one storey.

The design and access statement described the development as an opportunity to “enhance the appearance of a brownfield site” and “create much-needed accommodation”.

If approved, the shop would be open from 7am until 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am until 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Seventeen car parking spaces will be available for customers – including two disabled spaces – in addition to six bike spaces and one motorbike space.

The trees surrounding the site will remain and more plants will be added if needed.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge was contacted by a resident of Pontllanfraith who had concerns about the development.

In a letter to Penllwyn Estates, resident Ryan Parry strongly objected to the proposed development.

What part of the development could look like. Picture: Morgan 2 Morgan architects

Mr Parry listed traffic, pollution, and potential flooding issues as his main concerns.

He added that there is no need for a shop in Pontllanfraith, and that the proposal is not in keeping with the area.

The nearest school to the development is Bryn Primary School – Mr Parry questioned whether there was capacity at the school and the local GP surgery for the potential residents of the development.

Cllr Etheridge, who represents Blackwood, has requested a public meeting for residents and councillors to voice their concerns to Penllwyn Estates and discuss the plans.

Residents of Pontllanfraith had the opportunity to comment on the proposed plans in March and April this year.

The applicant is seeking full planning permission for the shop and outline planning permission for the shop, therefore it is a hybrid planning application.

It is likely a hybrid planning application will be submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council in the near future, following the end of the pre-application consultation which concluded on April 22.