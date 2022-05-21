A FORMER hairdressers in Chepstow could be converted into a wine bar, shop and tapas restaurant under plans lodged with Monmouthshire council.

Tell Me Wine, which has a shop in Riflemans Way, Chepstow, wants to open a wine bar and relocate its current premises to a bigger site in the town centre.

It has lodged plans to convert a former hairdressing salon in Nelson Street, which is now empty, into the new wine bar and shop.

The shop was previously occupied by Saints Hair Spa which has now relocated to St Marys Arcade in Chepstow.

Live music, described as piano bar style, is planned on Friday and Saturdays at the bar.

The restaurant will serve tapas and offer local cheeses and charcuterie under the plans.

The business would also continue to offer wine tasting and a refill service for wine, coffee, olive oil and vinegar.

A planning application says two new part-time jobs would be created, while two existing full-time staff would also be employed.

It says: “We want to carry on with our wine shop (currently based in Riflemans way in Chepstow for five years) but also offer the possibility to our customers to enjoy a glass of wine, a cocktail, or a beer as well as some tapas, we won’t be open later than 11pm.”

Fabien and Christine Voisin, owners of Tell Me Wine, said the new location would offer “a bigger place to develop our wine by the glass and also much more visibility”.

They said the wine shop is popular, but they are looking to relocate to a bigger premises as the current lease comes to an end.

The plans are subject to planning and licensing permission being granted by Monmouthshire County Council.

If approved, it is planned for the new wine bar and shop to open in August.