PART of the rail line between Newport and Gloucester will be closed for two weeks during the summer holidays while work is carried out on the tracks.

Network Rail is currently carrying out a £25 million project aimed at protecting the railway from the impact of climate change.

Due to its position alongside the Severn Estuary, the vital Newport-Gloucester line is often exposed to rain, wind, and sea - with five major landslips in the area over the past two years.

This has devastated the line with extended closures of the railway and speed restrictions - estimated to have impacted more than 200,000 trains.

The £25m upgrade will include the removal of approximately 30,000 tonnes of material from the cliff face along a three-mile stretch of railway near Lydney, in the Forest of Dean. A state-of-the-art mesh and bolt system will then be installed to protect the railway from falling debris.

While the work is carried out, the line will be closed between Lydney and Gloucester from Monday, July 18 until Saturday, September 3. And this closure will extend to Severn Tunnel Junction from Monday, July 18 until Saturday, July 30, as work is carried out to renew the track over the Chepstow Viaduct, over the River Wye.

While the line is closed replacement buses will run every hour between Newport and Gloucester, stopping at all stations.

Chepstow residents interested in finding out more about the work can attend a drop-in session between 5.30pm and 8.00pm on Wednesday, May 25, at the Drill Hall in Lower Church Street.

Bill Kelly, Wales & Borders route director at Network Rail said: “This is a vital passenger and freight link so we must act now to protect the line from extreme weather events and our changing climate.

“We’ve carefully planned this work to take place during the summer holidays to minimise disruption for those who rely on the line for work and education. I'd like to thank everyone for their patience."