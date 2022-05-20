ONE person was taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called to Newport Docks this afternoon.
On Friday, May 20, an air ambulance was spotted landing after an incident was reported on Westway Road at around 2.20pm.
It is unclear precisely what happened, but one emergency ambulance was sent with the air ambulance, and one person was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Nigel Francis caught the footage of the air ambulance landing
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:"We were called this afternoon, Friday, May 20, at approximately 2.18pm to reports of an incident on Westway Road in Newport.
"We sent one emergency ambulance and one Wales Air ambulance to the scene.
"One patient was conveyed to University Hospital of Wales Cardiff for further treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here