LIBERTY Steel has announced some workers at its Newport site will be placed on a furlough-type scheme on reduced pay until the end of June.

The Argus has been told that, at a meeting on Thursday, staff were informed that they would not be required to come into work on Monday – and that they would be on 85 per cent pay during that time.

However, staff would still be required to come in if required – “sometimes at short notice” – an email sent to staff stated.

Workers could instead opt for guaranteed time off, the company said, although they would then be paid at 65 per cent.

It is not currently known how many workers, or which departments, have been affected by the change.

Liberty Steel has been asked to clarify these details and whether the Newport site will continue operating at this time.

“We continue to meet with JNC representatives weekly and regularly review the requirement for the STW [short-term working] arrangement,” the email sent to staff read.

“Following most recent dialogue with both the JNC and National Union representatives, the decision has been made to extend the arrangement to the end of June 2022. As ever, we will continue to monitor the use and need for this moving forward.

“The arrangement remains unchanged, paid at 85 per cent, conditional of flexibility to attend work for full or part shifts and being available, sometimes at short notice if plans change.

“A voluntary option for guaranteed time off paid at 65 per cent remains available and we have seen an uptake on requests for this recently.

“Any 65 per cent request will be considered on a case by case basis, taking into account departmental workload.”