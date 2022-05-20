A TEENAGER has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after an industrial accident in Newport Docks.

Gwent Police have reported that a 19-year-old man from Newport has been taken via air ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The presence of the air ambulance was previously reported, but it was unknown what had happened.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of an industrial incident in Alexandra Docks, Newport at around 2.30pm on Friday, May 20.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"A 19-year-old man from the Newport area has been transported to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with potentially life changing injuries.

"The incident has now been referred to the Health and Safety Executive for consideration."

It is still unclear exactly who the injured man is and how he was hurt.

Associated British Ports (ABP) run Alexandra Docks, but a spokeswoman said the injured man was not an employee.

A spokeswoman for ABP said: "Emergency services attended a tenanted site at the Port of Newport on Friday afternoon.

"No ABP employees were involved and they have now left site.

"Further information is not known at this point in time.

"An investigation will follow."