CARTWRIGHT & Butler's Platinum Jubilee range was too good to last until the 'blockbuster' Bank Holiday weekend.

The luxury hamper specialist has introduced the limited-edition line to mark the reign of our longest-serving monarch and we had the very difficult job of trying it.

In the mouthwatering range, you'll find everything you need to posh up your cuppa or to give your afternoon tea the regal treatment.

Here's everything you need to know about the range to stock up before the regal day arrives.

Cartwright & Butler's Platinum Jubilee range - a review

Cartwright & Butler's Tea with the Queen Hamper

Cartwright & Butler's Tea with the Queen Hamper. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

While the Queen didn't make a surprise visit to my tea and biscuits filled afternoon - this hamper was a treat enough.

The Tea with the Queen Hamper comes with everything you could possibly want to posh up your cuppa.

The beautifully presented tin contains the following:

Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits

Demerara Shortbread Rounds

Milk Chocolate Chunk Biscuits

Classic Butter Fudge

Classic Earl Grey Tea Bags

Café York Fine Blend Coffee

All of which should have lasted longer than they did!

If you like a classic cookie, the Milk Chocolate Chunk Biscuits will not disappoint and if you go crazy for chocolate - you won't be able to stop munching the Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits.

We have a real soft spot for fudge so that was a lovely and creamy touch to the hamper.

We kept finding ourselves reaching for the biscuit jar since the treats are incredibly rich and more-ish.

The Earl Grey Tea and Coffee rounded up the set perfectly and were ideal for all of our dunking needs!

Get your Tea with the Queen Hamper set for £30 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Jubilee Celebration Gift Box. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

The hamper experts have also released The Platinum Teatime Collection to help you upgrade your tea in the afternoon.

At £18, enjoy this quintessentially British treat with Chocolate brownie biscuits, Demerara shortbread and Ceylon black tea and bergamot.

For the ultimate gift for the Royalist in your life, we suggest The Jubilee Celebration Gift Box which can be yours for £40 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The luxurious gift box comes in a special edition Jubilee sleeve and contains a Cartwright & Butler Platinum Jubilee Collection Tin, Demerara shortbread rounds, Chocolate brownie biscuits and Earl Grey tea, Cartwright & Butler Chocolate loaf cake and a mini bottle of Prosecco.

And if you're looking for a little sweet treat (or you've already munched your way through the above products!), The London Collection Biscuits come in three delicious flavours and are just £12 a box.

You can also shop the full Jubilee gifts and product range via the Cartwright & Butler website.