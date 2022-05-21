LOOKING for some weekend plans but don’t want to spend a fortune? Why not try Iceland’s ‘Big Night In’, the perfect deal for weekend plans on a budget.

Customers can enjoy the perfect pizza night with two pizzas, two sides and a dessert, all for just £5.

The pizza meal deal will serve up to four people and is available to shop now.

Iceland 'Big Night In' meal deal

It includes the classic Goodfella’s Thin Margherita Pizza (£2.50, 345g) and the Goodfella’s Thin Pepperoni (£2.50, 332g).

With the ‘Big Night In’ deal, Iceland shoppers can also pick up the McCoy’s Salted Potato Shapes (£2.25, 700g), a quirky alternative to the nation’s favourite side.

Iceland 'Big Night In' meal deal (Iceland)

Want a bit more flavour? Then pick up a pack of the smoky McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Potato Shapes (£2.25, 700g).

And what is a movie night without ample snacks. Pick up the iconic Birds Eye Chicken Dippers (£1.80, 12pk), 100% chicken breast coated in perfectly crispy, golden breadcrumbs as part of the deal.

And as a meat free option, the Birds Eye Crispy Veg Fingers (£1.80, 10pk) are also part of the deal.

Don’t forget to pick a dessert! Enjoy Mars Ice Cream Mars Bars (£2.25, 4pk), made with real dairy ice cream, topped with caramel and covered in smooth milk chocolate.

Prefer your ice cream with some nuts? Then Mars Ice Cream Snickers (£2.25, 4pk) topped with caramel and roasted peanuts is for you.

You can shop this deal in stores and online on the Iceland website here.