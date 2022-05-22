THE Fragrance Shop is running a 60 per cent discount on designer perfumes.
Whether you’re looking for a gift or you’re in the mood for treating yourself, you won’t need to look any further.
Discounted fragrances include a range of bottle sizes from big brands such as Versace, Calvin Klein and HUGO BOSS.
The sale ends on Thursday, May 26 so if you’re looking to make a saving, you’ll need to make your purchase before the closing date.
The Fragrance Shop launches up to 60% off fragrances
Here are some of the deals you won’t want to miss.
- Versace Eros Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £76, now £56
- Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette 200ml Spray – Was £61, now £27
- Valentino Voce Viva Eau De Parfum 50ml Spray – Was £79, now £59
- Calvin Klein CKIn2U Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £45, now £18
- HUGO BOSS HUGO DEEP RED Eau De Parfum 90ml Spray – Was £60, now £30
- Ghost Deep Night Eau De Toilette 75ml Spray – Was £51, now £26.50
- Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray – Was £54, now £21.60
- Versace L’Homme Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £62, now £24.80
You can shop all the fragrances and more via The Fragrance Shop’s website.
