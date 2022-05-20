PIZZA Hut is relaunching its Crown Crust Pizza for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The pizza was first launched for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and now it’s back for one weekend only.

The crown-shaped pizza is exclusively available at The Hut’s lunch time buffet and you can get your hands on it from Thursday June 4 to Sunday June 5, 2022.

Pizza lovers will have two pizza toppings to choose from with the Crown Crust Pizza being featured on Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas.

Pizza Hut's Crown Crust Pizza (Pizza Hut)

Kathryn Austin, chief people and marketing officer at Pizza Hut Restaurants, commented: “The Pizza Hut Buffet has always been a firm favourite with our guests, we can’t wait to give it the royal treatment with our Crown Crust Pizza, offering our guests a truly unique way to celebrate!

“We’re so excited to bring back the Crown Crust and celebrate this fantastic, historic occasion with our guests.”

The Pizza Hut Buffet will cost the standard weekend rate during the Platinum Jubilee weekend with adults able to enjoy unlimited Pizza and Salad Bar for £12.99 and kids for £6.49.

If you’d like to find your local Pizza Hut restaurant and book a table, you can visit the Pizza Hut website.