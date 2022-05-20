CADBURY has revealed it will be launching a new twist on one of its popular chocolate bars.

Chocolate fans can look forward to the release of Twirl Caramel in June 2022.

The new limited-edition bar is expected to be popular and Cadbury is trying to manage the amount of people who can get their hands on the new bar.

In an attempt to 'control the hype', Cadbury put up a series of adverts in unexpected places to keep the excitement limited to those who found the signs.

Twirl Caramel (Cadbury)

This week, Twirl Caramel adverts appeared on the banks of the River Thames in the Royal Victoria Dock, Greenwich and with the movement of the tide, they were only available to see by people who passed by at the right time.

Adverts were also placed on a remote island with a population of two and at the UK’s least used train station.

The adverts are no longer available to see as they’ve been removed.

Cadbury has hinted Twirl Caramel bars are likely to be a real hit amongst fans, following the success of Twirl Orange, which became a permanent member of the Twirl family last year.

A Twirl Caramel advert seen at a train station (Cadbury)

Frederike Grohmann, Brand Manager for Cadbury Twirl at Mondelez, said: “We’re so excited to announce the launch of Twirl Caramel, but we want people to know that this is a limited-edition bar, one that we know is going to be popular. That’s why we’ve been controlling the hype with our adverts, which only the most eagle-eyed Cadbury fans will have spotted.”

As part of the campaign, Cadbury also identified several locations where Twirl superfans were located, including London, Liverpool and Birmingham, based on eCRM data.

Advertising on billboards for a limited time only, onlookers who spotted the ads were amongst the first to get their hands on Twirl Caramel before they hit the shelves, with Cadbury awarding the first 5,000 with a free bar, imploring them not to share the exciting news any further.

Twirl Caramel is expected to make its way to supermarket shelves in June and its RRP is 69p.

It’ll also be available in newsagents and via the Cadbury Gifts Direct website.