POST Office workers are to strike over the Jubilee weekend in a pay dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in Crown Post Offices will strike on June 4 and in administration and supply chain networks on June 6.

The strikes follow industrial action earlier this month.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “Our members do not want to be in this situation, but they won’t accept humiliation either.

“Our members worked hard to deliver an excellent annual profit for the company – affordability isn’t management’s problem here.

“Frankly, their degrading excuse for an offer has only hardened members, who won’t tolerate a collapse in their living standards.

“We thank the public for their understanding and support, and we urge the Post Office to get round the table and thrash out a real settlement that treats key worker heroes with the respect they deserve.”