POST Office workers are to strike over the Jubilee weekend in a pay dispute.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in Crown Post Offices will strike on June 4 and in administration and supply chain networks on June 6.
The strikes follow industrial action earlier this month.
CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “Our members do not want to be in this situation, but they won’t accept humiliation either.
“Our members worked hard to deliver an excellent annual profit for the company – affordability isn’t management’s problem here.
“Frankly, their degrading excuse for an offer has only hardened members, who won’t tolerate a collapse in their living standards.
“We thank the public for their understanding and support, and we urge the Post Office to get round the table and thrash out a real settlement that treats key worker heroes with the respect they deserve.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here