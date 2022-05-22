THE theme for this week was action and we got all manner of pictures submitted by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by our members and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Flapping: A robin in action. Picture: Jason Franklin
Alfie: Hopping the fence in Pontypool. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
Flight: A bee in action. Picture: Sharon Smith
Photography: Setting up a 35mm film camera, ready for action. Picture: Ethan Fowler
Rolling: Gracie-Jane at Chepstow Castle. Picture: Rebecca Lee
Horotropci: A traditional Bulgarian dance group from Oxford, in action at this year’s Tredegar House Folk Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain
Rugby: Jonah in action for Talywain Tigers. Picture: Chris Tew
Lunch: Sammy in action in the River Wye at Chepstow. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson
Speed: This dog looks like he's having fun. Picture: Darren Hughes
