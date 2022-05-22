THE theme for this week was action and we got all manner of pictures submitted by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

South Wales Argus: Flapping: A robin in action. Picture: Jason Franklin

South Wales Argus: Alfie: Hopping the fence in Pontypool. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton

South Wales Argus: Flight: A bee in action. Picture: Sharon Smith

South Wales Argus: Photography: Setting up a 35mm film camera, ready for action. Picture: Ethan Fowler

South Wales Argus: Rolling: Gracie-Jane at Chepstow Castle. Picture: Rebecca Lee

South Wales Argus: Horotropci: A traditional Bulgarian dance group from Oxford, in action at this year’s Tredegar House Folk Festival. Picture: David Chamberlain

South Wales Argus: Rugby: Jonah in action for Talywain Tigers. Picture: Chris Tew

South Wales Argus: Lunch: Sammy in action in the River Wye at Chepstow. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson

South Wales Argus: Speed: This dog looks like he's having fun. Picture: Darren Hughes

