THE new health and wellbeing centre under construction in Tredegar will bear the name of one of Gwent's most famous sons - and the most important figure in the NHS' history.

The centre will be known as the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, in tribute to Aneurin Bevan, who was MP for Ebbw Vale between 1929 and 1960, and, as health minister, laid the foundation for the NHS.