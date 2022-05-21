THE new health and wellbeing centre under construction in Tredegar will bear the name of one of Gwent's most famous sons - and the most important figure in the NHS' history.
The centre will be known as the Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, in tribute to Aneurin Bevan, who was MP for Ebbw Vale between 1929 and 1960, and, as health minister, laid the foundation for the NHS.
Ann Lloyd, chairwoman of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "We received some excellent name suggestions for the new building, but The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre seemed the most fitting for a centre built in the hometown of the founder of the NHS.”
The centre is expected to be completed in 2023 and is being built on the remnants of Tredegar General Hospital’s original structure.
It is intended that the centre will provide primary care, community, social care and wellbeing services in one place.
Glyn Jones, interim chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, helped Ms Lloyd to decide on the name.
Mr Jones said: "It was an honour to be able to choose the name of the centre, and we’re thrilled to see the construction of this fantastic new facility, which will offer excellent health care services closer to residents’ homes."
