THE number of people in Wales charged for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has surged to its highest level in ten years.

New data has shown there were 4,380 such cases in 2020 – a seven per cent increase on the previous year, and the highest number since 2010.

However, the number of drink-driving cases has in fact dropped – there were 2,091 charges in 2020, the lowest number in ten years.

On the other hand, criminal proceedings relating to drug-driving have increased dramatically. In 2015 – the first date for which data is available – there were 127 charges in Wales. But in 2020 this was 1,569 – an increase of 1,135 per cent.

Solicitor Scott Bowen said this may be due to an increase in the number of people using cocaine or cannabis socially.

“If you use cocaine on Friday night, then you drive the next weekend and police stops you, it's still in your system,” he said.

“You are over the limit because it is zero tolerance, I think that's why the proceedings have gone up.”

The greatest increase in proceedings for drug and drink driving in Wales was in Gwent, where figures were up 60 per cent since 2010.

Chief inspector Martyn Smith, of Gwent Police’s Road policing and specialist operations unit, says that a change of legislation in 2015 has been the reason for such an increase.

“We introduced the drug wipes, which is a mouth swab, it is like a preliminary drug test and reads for traces of cannabis or cocaine in the system," he said. "That's why we see a rise in drug driving from 2015 to 2020. We have consistently trained officers to use that equipment.”

Welsh police forces have conducted a number of campaigns to target those who get behind the wheel under the influence.

Chf Insp Smith said: “We work with partners to do some form of education.

"Also, we co-operate with the fire service, Welsh Ambulance Service, and local authority partners to promote safer roads.

"We work with partnership GoSafe. We hold small road shows to demonstrate incidents and a police officer talk to people. There is a whole engagement and educational aspect aside from the enforcement."

According to official data, 24,800 breath tests were carried out in Wales in 2020, down from 32,500 in 2019. The decrease is likely due to the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.