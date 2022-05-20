POLICE are appealing for help finding a Herefordshire man.
David Kittner, 62, has been reported missing from his home in Ross-on-Wye.
He often wears wears jeans and a green hooded top.
He was last seen at around 8am, and is believed to be still in the Ross area.
Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is told to call 999.
