THE Wales Air Ambulance Charity is ‘flying into the future’ with a new look.

Now 21 years old, the charity is looking back with pride at its lifesaving achievements while also looking ahead to ensure that it can be on standby for the people of Wales in the decades to come.

As a part of this focus on the future, feedback was sought from the charity’s employees, volunteers, medical crews, trustees and supporters.

With regards to the charity’s identity, the responses showed that people connected strongly with the Welsh identity conveyed by the Wales Air Ambulance but that the current logo was not reflective of what the charity does.

A project team of employees, led by the charity’s creative digital designer Lauren Burden, took on board the feedback and were tasked with creating a new Wales Air Ambulance identity and testing it with supporters.

The result is a fresh new look that came into effect from Friday, May 20.

The new air ambulance logo

Public feedback about the rebrand:

“The proposed logo is very modern, unique, and would appeal to a younger demographic as well as appearing refreshing to current supporters.”

“It’s modern, unique and obvious that it is representative of an air ambulance.”

“I love how the dragon’s tail can be seen as the tailwind from the aircraft.”

The red rota blades that made up the original Wales Air Ambulance logo will now be replaced with a modernised design.

The new visual identity includes an abstract helicopter encircled by a distinctive dragon’s tail.

The dragon’s tail sets the Wales Air Ambulance apart from other air ambulance charities in the UK and is consistent with the livery on both the charity’s helicopters and rapid response vehicles.

The circular shape also symbolises protection and strength.

Lauren Burden said: “Research has shown that rebranding can increase opportunities for fundraising, whilst helping to spread awareness of the charity.

"People’s willingness to devote their time and money to a cause is directly influenced by the positive connection they have with a brand.

“This has been an exciting project to lead. We have identified our new brand but now we start the significant work of introducing it across the charity, which we will do in the coming months.”

Dr Sue Barnes, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new branding to the people of Wales.

"Branding is key to our identity as it provides continuity and conveys who we are, what we do, and what we stand for.

To celebrate the new brand the charity will be holding an online competition to win a base visit.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance. These include online donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found at walesairambulance.com.

Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.