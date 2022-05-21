A LOST animal had an unexpected sheepover in a Monmouthshire couple’s garden last night.

Sue and Richard Cobourne came downstairs on Friday evening to find the lost sheep looking through the back door of their Catbrook home.

The sheep arrived at around 5pm or 6pm.

“We live in a country area, so we’re used to seeing them around,” said Mr Cobourne. “We’re just trying to get it back to its owner.

“I came down to make a cup of tea and there was just a face staring back at me. It was a surprise.

“It was just stood at the back door just gazing in.

“We get all sorts of animals in the garden, but we don’t usually get them coming right up to the door.”

Fortunately, despite it being away from home, it doesn’t appear the sheep had a baa-d night’s sleep, as the couple found it still curled up outside this morning.