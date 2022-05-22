A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID HURFORD, 77, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen at Newport Central police station on April 21.

He was ordered to pay £509 in costs, fine and a surcharge.

BEN JAMES ORPHAN, 24, of Badgers Meadow, Ponthir, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the Old Green roundabout in Newport on December 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS WILLIAM PAYNE, 21, of Blaenau Gwent Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £304 in costs, fine and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without insurance on the A469 in Llanbradach, Caerphilly on July 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MACAULEY O'SULLIVAN, 21, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a stand belonging to Caerphilly council on April 20.

He was ordered to pay £172 in compensation.

STACEY MATSON, 38, of Heron Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £515 in costs, fine and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to take all such measures available to her as were reasonable in the circumstances to secure that any transfer by her of household waste produced on her property was only to an authorised person or to a person for authorised transport purposes.

SCOTT CREESE, 40, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANTHONY THOMAS GANE, 40, of Mountbatten Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £585 in costs, fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR, on November 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE HAMBLETON-DAVIES, 32, of High Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Aberbeeg Road, Abertilley, on November 25, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.