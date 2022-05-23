CHILDREN at Garnteg Primary School who have been learning about upcycling have given back to their community by making cushions for the congregation at Noddfa Church.

The children had asked for the school to teach them about looking after the planet, and named the topic ‘One Planet, One Chance’.

They then embarked on an upcycling project to give back to their community.

A Year Five class visited Noddfa Church on May 5 for their first school trip since before the pandemic.

There, they had a tour of the church and a lesson on looking after the planet, before donating their upcycled creations.

The children at Garnteg Primary School having a lesson on looking after the planet at Noddfa Church. Picture: Noddfa Church.

“With the new curriculum, pupil voice helps plan our topics,” said teacher Liz Messore. “The children wanted to do a lot to do with looking after the planet.

“They called the topic ‘One Earth, One Chance’.

“We looked at recycling and they did research and found out about upcycling. They found a lot of old materials and wanted to give something back.

“We taught them how to sew and the school has invested in sewing machines. A lot of it was the children learning a new skill and doing something practical and giving back to the community.

“They got the materials, and designed and made the cushions.

“They really enjoyed going down and visiting the church. For my class, it was the first time they have left the school all together on a school trip since Covid.”

As well as visiting the church for their school trip, many of the children at the school attend the church on Sundays or for weekly youth clubs.

“It was great to welcome the children in person again, they were so well behaved,” said Pastor John. “We are so proud of our partnership with Garnteg school.

“Noddfa Church welcomes a congregation of 150 each Sunday of all ages and backgrounds.

“The comfy chairs are often taken first leaving the wooden pews for the latecomers. They will be very grateful for the cushions.”

