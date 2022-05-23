A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BEN JONES, 23, of Churchward Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hawarden Road on November 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN JAMES JONES, 24, of Vale Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on November 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GETHIN MORGAN, 30, of High Street, Blackwood, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith November 29, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH HYDE, 54, of School Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £289 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer on October 15, 2021.

ANTHONY HAYNES, 38, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £307.01 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without pay for fuel on November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021.

SIMON WILLIAM JOHNSON, 33, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZOE MEREDITH, 36, of Aneurin Crescent, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street on November 16, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN SHEPHERD, 44, of Heol Caradoc, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Ty Isha Terrace, Blackwood, on November 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROY HUGHES, 47, of Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 Spytty Road, Newport, on November 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.