THESE are the three most wanted men by Gwent Police right now.
Can you help find them?
Call 101 quoting the reference number or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Michael Tuft
Officers want to speak to Michael Tuft, 36, from Newport, in connection with an “altercation” which happened on the city’s Prince Street on Sunday, February 19 at around 1pm.
Reference: 2200057716
Joshua Heard
Detectives want to speak Joshua Heard, 24, from Newport, in connection with an assault investigation.
Reference: 2200050263
Keri John Phillips
Police want to talk to Keri John Phillips, 53, from the Merthyr Tydfil area, about an ongoing investigation into a breach of a restraining order.
Reference: 2100391415
