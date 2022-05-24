RESIDENTS in New Inn are leading by example in working to combat a “nature emergency”, a Welsh minister has said.

In a bid to promote biodiversity, the residents on Golf Road have let the grass verges grow out to create more native wildflower-rich meadows.

Minister for climate change, Julie James, paid a visit to Golf Road on International Day of Biodiversity.

“We are in a nature emergency and now, more than ever, we must support our precious wildlife and build more resilience to changes to our environment.

“Regularly mown grass may look tidy, but it has little benefit for nature.

“By simply changing these practices, we can help create a better habitat for all kinds of animals and insects while storing more carbon in our soils which will help mitigate against climate change.

“What the people of Golf Road have achieved is wonderful. Despite some initial nervousness, they have really stepped up to the challenge.

“It’s the kind of example we’d like to see followed across all parts of Wales.”

Ms James emphasised how small steps – like reducing how often grass is cut – can enhance green spaces.

There are more than 120 areas in Torfaen where routine mowing has been reduced to encourage wildflowers to grow.

Veronika Brannovic, local nature partnership coordinator at Torfaen council said: “The changes to mowing practices across the county borough have already shown that, even in small spaces, we can make a difference for wildlife and for wellbeing.

“We are seeing an increase in wildflowers, insects and other species and we are planning to expand the programme each year to maximise the benefits already seen and help to adapt to the effects of climate change.”