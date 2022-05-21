AFTER two years away, revellers returned to Davauden Festival this weekend.

The weather held firm across the two-day festival, with the crowds coming back to Cae Ni, behind Devauden's village hall, as if they had never been away.

More than 100 musicians and acts entertained the crowds across the four stages on Friday and Saturday with the new Badgers’ Den added to the two main stages in the Big Top and the acoustic stage in the hall.

Rusty Shackle headlined on the Friday night, with the nine-piece Bristol-based Cut Capers mixing their four-piece brass section with funk, dance and hip-hop on Saturday.

At the acoustic stage at Devauden Festival.

And bands including Redland Tea Party, Fluff, Psycho Acoustic Goat, Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy and the Chepstow-based band Twin Stranger took to the stage in the Badgers’ Den.

The family-friendly festival also offered activities for children, with Junkfish running crafts and the Junk Ball Run, and Mad Science providing live science experiments.

Devauden Festival returned after two years away.

There was also axe throwing, Morris dancing, circus skills and a festival dragon parade.

Devauden Festival has been running since 2010, and is organised by the Hood Memorial Hall to raise funds and all profits go directly to the hall.

Crowds enjoying the weather at Devauden Festival.

The festival is now in its 11th year – having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the lead up to the event, hall chairman Kevin McElroy said: “It’s been a tough period, as we haven't been able to run the festival for two years but the time is now right and there’s no better place to kick off the summer festival season."