ONE lane is closed on the A48 in Chepstow after a crash.
Emergency services have been called to the incident – between the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Highbeech Roundabout) and Upper Nelson Street – shortly before 5.30pm.
The road is closed eastbound and only one lane is open heading westbound.
The AA is reporting heavy tailbacks in each direction on the A48 throughout the town.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A48 in Chepstow.
“The road is closed eastbound and only one lane is open westbound.
“Please avoid the area if possible.”
