An international war dominating the news, high inflation and a government doing very little to help living standards, it all feels like a throwback to the 1980s. Unfortunately, these events are not confined to the history books. As inflation reaches a forty year high I know households across the country are all worried about the cost of living.

Last week I had the opportunity to vote on the Queens speech. It was unfortunately more notable for what was not included rather than what was. The government once again have done nothing to tackle the cost of living.

I was horrified to hear a further 250,000 UK households face destitution in 2023. It is clear that the enormously wealthy chancellor does not understand the massive impact this is having on people.

When the prime minister was told about Elsie only eating once a day and riding on buses to avoid energy bills, he simply bragged about introducing the bus pass. Even that turned out not to be true.

It seems to me the government have no plans to help ordinary people. However, this week Labour once again proposed our windfall tax to parliament.

A one-off tax on the huge profits of the oil and gas industry would provide relief to households across the country. With those on the lowest incomes receiving £600. Given that Shell's profits have tripled to £7.3 billion in the past three months a one-off tax does not seem unreasonable.

Even the oil and gas industry have accepted that their profits are obscene. The boss of BP said the company has so much money they do not know what to do with it.

Yet last Tuesday when given the chance to impose a windfall tax and help families with the cost of living the Tories voted against it.

Here in Wales the Welsh Labour government is doing everything it can to help with the cost of living. It has now doubled the winter fuel support payment to £200 for households where a member is in receipt of benefits.

However, I know many people will remain worried.

If you are an Islwyn constituent and you feel there is anything I can do to be of assistance during this challenging time, please contact my office at chris.evans.mp@parliament.uk or call 01495 231990.