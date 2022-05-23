A TIMELAPSE video has been released showing the progress of a £6 million project to strengthen a bridge on the M4 at Newport.

Work to strengthen the Ebbw River Bridge, at the junction for Tredegar Park, started in May last year, and is expected to continue through until the autumn.

Around half a million journeys take place over the bridge each week, and drivers have become accustomed to overnight closures for this section of the motorway as workers attempt to minimise disruption.

Work on the Ebbw River Bridge on the M4 at Newport. Picture: Traffic Wales.

The project will see the bridge strengthened, as well as resurfacing and lining works to improve safety on this part of the motorway.

Following the most recent overnight closures, a time lapse video has been released which shows the 20-tonne strengthening beams being dropped into position by a crane.

“The South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) and their partners, WSP and Alun Griffiths Contractors have developed an innovative strengthening design and construction methodology which allows the bridge to be kept in service during construction,” said a Traffic Wales spokesperson.

“This helps to minimise the number of closures needed and limits them to only take place overnight, which will reduce traffic disruption and improve road safety.”

Beams being positioned under the Ebbw River Bridge to strengthen it. Picture: Traffic Wales.

Traffic Wales has confirmed that the temporary narrow lanes between junctions 26 and 28 on the M4, and lane closures around junction 28 slip roads will continue throughout the project to allow for access, and in order to keep the bridge in service.

A steel strengthening frame will be jacked up against the structure to support the centre span of the bridge towards the end of July.

This will be followed by the removal of temporary works, and then scour mitigation – looking for any potential erosion caused by the river – and restoration works over the autumn.

Further details will be published by Traffic Wales closer to the time.