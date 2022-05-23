Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Triplets River, Ryder and Marnie Green arrived on April 19, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Ponthir, after a very special journey taken by their two mums. River, Ryder and Marnie weighed in at 4lb 8oz, 4lb 3oz and 3lb 12oz respectively. Mum's Naomi Green and Leanne Furnival, of Newport, and their siblings are Jordan 17, Lewis 11, and Isabelle, eight. Leanne said: "My partner Naomi gave birth to our triplets via Caesarean section. She has always dreamed of becoming a mum and finally that dream came true. She had IVF in Cyprus during the pandemic. We had to quarantine in a government hotel in Cyprus for seven days and were only allowed out to go to the hospital for treatment. We had a few blips where they couldn't do a fresh transfer we had to fly back a month later for a frozen transfer but finally they are here. Our beautiful babies will be spending a few weeks in neo natal as the were born seven weeks early but they are doing brilliantly. They are so strong. They keep making us proud."

Jacob Greg Woodgate was born on March 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. His parents are Bethan and Michael Woodgate, of Sebastopol, and his big sisters are Lara-Grace Woodgate, eight, and Elsie-Louise Woodgate, five.

Theo Phillip Heath arrived feet first on April 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 15oz. HIs parents are Rebecca and Matthew Heath, of Newport, and his siblings are Kaiden, eight, Isaac, five, and Tyler, three.

Meredith Katherine Lillian Dalgleish was born on March 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Courtney-Jayne Foley and John Dalgleish, of Newport, and her big sister is Imogen Foley, 12.

Jacob Jonathan Morgan was born 10 days late on April 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. His parents Jade and Rhys Morgan, of Cwmbran.