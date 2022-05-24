A FUNDRAISER set up by a Newport couple who live in Prague has now raised more than £32,000 to provide support Ukrainian refugees.

Teachers James and Olivia Ward set up the appeal after visiting a refugee centre in the city – Dignity – in February.

Since then, thousands of people have supported the appeal – particularly in the Gwent region.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve just hit £32,500 in total that we’ve raised,” said Mr Ward. “It’s been incredible.

“Almost all of this money has come from Wales and specifically in Newport as well.

James Ward with £2,000 of produce that was sent to refugee centre in Poland near Ukrainian border. Picture: James Ward.

“At the moment we are transitioning from immediate relief for people who are just arriving – needing energy bars and water – to now more permanent solutions.

“We’re funding all the food and drink for a mother and baby centre. We’ve been doing that for the past eight weeks now.

“We’re also helping to fund the refugee centre run by the charity Dum Dobra. We have helped to pay for the electric and the showers to be installed, bedding and mattresses and other essentials.

“We’ve given around £6,000 to help set this up.

A delivery of aid arriving in Ukraine which James and Olivia Ward's fundraiser purchased through Dum Dobra. Picture: James Ward.

“There’s been a marketplace that’s been set up which is essentially free for Ukrainian refugees to get essentials. They go there and show their Ukrainian ID and they can get whatever they need. We’re trying to keep that shop stocked. We’ve contributed around £1,000.”

The couple have arranged for thousands of pounds of support to the Dignity Centre, and through their work with Dum Dobra, have now established links to send humanitarian aid directly into Ukraine.

“Last week, we sent £1,000 worth of water purification tablets and immediate stoves,” said Mr Ward.

The fundraiser pays for pitch hire for a football session for Ukrainian refugee children in Prague. Picture: James Ward

This Saturday (May 28), the Dolman Theatre will host A Concert for Ukraine, with the proceeds going to Mr and Mrs Ward’s fundraiser.

The concert is being organised by Out & About Newport, a group which has already donated more than £2,500 to the appeal.

“We had a pop-up shop in the Kingsway Centre,” said Jackie Kerr, from Out & About Newport. “We managed to collect £2,600, and we gave that over to the charity.

Jackie Kerr handing James Ward the £2,600 raised by Out & About Newport. Picture: Out & About Newport.

“It will be an afternoon of music and fun and laughter.

“We’re going to have people from Newport U3A choir singing. There will also be performances from members of Newport Playgoers and Paul Green from Newport Orchestra.

“We will be doing a raffle on the day. Every penny that we get goes to the charity.

“We are volunteers who want to help out and raise as much as we can for the charity.”

The Concert for Ukraine will be held at the Dolman Theatre on Saturday, May 28 from 2pm. Tickets can be bought at dolmantheatre.co.uk.

And anyone who wants to donate to the fundraiser should contact Kevin Ward at kevin@kevinwardmedia.com or @KevinWardMedia on Twitter.